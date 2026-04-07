New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager on Tuesday's loaded sports slate. This welcome offer requires promo code SICZRDYW and rewards bettors with enhanced winnings potential across MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters coverage. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of April 7.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Tuesday's sports action

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first qualifying wager of at least $1. Each boost token doubles your winnings on wagers up to $25, making them perfect for Tuesday's NBA matchups like Bucks-Nets or the high-stakes Kings-Warriors clash. The profit boosts also work excellently for NHL playoff race games and MLB evening action under the lights.

New accountholders must complete their first real money wager within 30 days of registration to qualify for this promotion. The following wager types do not qualify for the welcome offer:

• Wagers using existing profit boost tokens.

• Bets placed with reward credits or bonus funds.

• Super boosts or round robin wagers.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter.

For example, if you place a $20 wager on the Thunder to beat the Lakers at +150 odds and win, you would normally receive $30 in winnings plus your $20 stake back. With a 100% profit boost applied, your winnings double to $60, plus your original $20 stake. If the bet loses, you only lose your original $20 wager amount.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your profit boosts for Tuesday's NBA, NHL, MLB and Masters betting

Follow these simple steps to activate your Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer and start betting on Tuesday's action-packed sports schedule.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop site. Complete the verification process by providing personal information including date of birth, email address and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market, such as Tuesday's Mavericks-Clippers game or Masters outright winner. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your first wager settles.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds opportunities for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance and special event bonuses by checking the Promotions tab within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile application. The sportsbook frequently features enhanced payouts for major sporting events like the Masters tournament and playoff-race NBA and NHL games throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.