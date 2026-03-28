Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers Double Winnings for College Basketball Quarterfinals

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW. This promotion allows bettors to bet $1 and receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens for college basketball quarterfinals action. The current sportsbook promos are available through Saturday, March 28.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for college basketball betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% Profit Boost tokens after placing their first qualifying wager of at least $1. Each boost token doubles your winnings on wagers up to $25, making it perfect for college basketball quarterfinals betting.

Consider betting on the Iowa vs. Illinois matchup, where Iowa enters as the underdog after their upset victory over Nebraska. If you place a $20 wager on Iowa at +150 odds and they win, your normal payout would be $50 total ($20 stake plus $30 profit). With the 100% Profit Boost token, you would receive $80 total ($20 stake plus $60 doubled profit).

The promotion includes specific terms and conditions:

• Qualifying wagers must have odds better than -500.

• Boost tokens cannot be used on Super Boosts or Round Robin wagers.

• Wagers using bonus funds or Reward Credits do not qualify.

• You have 30 days to place your first qualifying wager after account creation.

For the Purdue vs. Arizona game, where Purdue barely survived their previous round, you could apply another boost token to maximize potential returns. If Arizona wins as expected but you boost a smaller underdog bet, the doubled profits provide excellent value for college basketball betting.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your college basketball quarterfinals betting bonus

Follow these simple steps to secure your 10 100% Profit Boost tokens for college basketball quarterfinals wagering:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete the verification process by providing personal information including your date of birth and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any college basketball quarterfinals game with odds better than -500. Receive your 10 100% Profit Boost tokens automatically after your first wager settles.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing users throughout the college basketball season. Current customers can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses in the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile application.

The sportsbook frequently offers enhanced payouts on popular college basketball markets, including point spreads and player props. These promotions complement the new user welcome offer and provide continued value for regular bettors during tournament season.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.