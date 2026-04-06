Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Double Winnings for UConn vs. Michigan Championship Game

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW ahead of Monday's UConn vs. Michigan championship game. The bet $1, get 10 100% profit boost tokens offer gives bettors enhanced value for the title game. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Sunday, April 5.

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How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for UConn vs. Michigan betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for new users betting on the championship game between UConn and Michigan. After placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens that can be applied to future bets up to $25 each.

This promotion works perfectly for the title game, where you can use your initial $1 bet on any market for UConn vs. Michigan. Whether you back the Huskies to complete their historic three-in-four championship run or support Michigan's quest to end the Big Ten's championship drought, your qualifying wager unlocks the profit boost tokens. The boost tokens double your winnings on successful bets, making them ideal for championship game props, spreads, or totals.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

• Boost tokens apply to wagers of $25 or less.

• Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

• Bonus bets, reward credits, and super boosts are excluded.

For example, if you place a $1 bet on UConn to win the championship at +150 odds and it wins, you'd receive $1.50 in winnings plus your $1 stake back. If you lose, you still receive the 10 profit boost tokens. Later, using a boost token on a $20 Michigan spread bet at -110 that wins would return $38.18 instead of the standard $38.18 ($20 stake plus $18.18 winnings doubled to $36.36).

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the Caesars promo code for championship game betting

Claiming this offer for UConn vs. Michigan championship betting takes just a few simple steps:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete the verification process by providing personal information including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 on any UConn vs. Michigan market or other eligible sports bet. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through regular promotions for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, odds enhancements, and special championship game promotions that can enhance your betting experience for major events like UConn vs. Michigan.

Current users can find ongoing promotions by checking the Promotions tab in the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app or visiting the Rewards section on the desktop site. These bonuses often include same-game parlay boosts, enhanced odds on popular markets, and special championship-themed promotions that coincide with major sporting events.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.