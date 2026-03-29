Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Double Your Winnings for UConn vs Duke NCAA Quarterfinals

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to earn 10 profit boost tokens when betting on Sunday's UConn vs Duke college basketball quarterfinals. This $1 welcome offer doubles your winnings on your next 10 wagers up to $25 each, perfect for the March 29 showdown between the Huskies and Blue Devils. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before tip-off.

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How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for UConn vs Duke

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides an excellent opportunity to maximize your betting potential on Sunday's college basketball quarterfinals matchup. After placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens that can be applied to future bets up to $25 each.

For example, if you bet $20 on Duke to cover the spread and they win, your profit would be doubled with the boost token. If Duke covers a -3.5 spread at -110 odds, your normal profit of $18.18 becomes $36.36 with the boost applied. The same principle applies if you back UConn's experienced roster to advance to the next round.

Key terms and conditions include:

• You must use promo code SICZRDYW when registering.

• First wager must be at least $1 within 30 days of account opening.

• Boost tokens apply to wagers of $25 or less.

• Wagers with odds shorter than -500 do not qualify.

• Bonus bets and reward credits cannot be used for the qualifying wager.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the Caesars promo code for college basketball betting

Follow these simple steps to claim your profit boost tokens before the UConn vs Duke tip-off:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete the verification process by providing your personal information including date of birth and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place your qualifying wager of $1 or more on any sports market, including the UConn vs Duke game. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your first bet settles.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various ongoing promotions and enhanced odds opportunities. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses in the Rewards section of the mobile app.

The sportsbook frequently offers enhanced payouts on popular betting markets during major sporting events. These promotions complement the welcome offer and provide continued value for active bettors throughout the college basketball season and beyond.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.