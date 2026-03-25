Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Double Your Winnings for Yankees vs. Giants MLB Opening Day

New bettors can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW ahead of Wednesday's Yankees vs. Giants Opening Day matchup. This promotion rewards your first wager with 10 profit boost tokens worth up to $25 each. The offer is perfect for betting on Aaron Judge and the Yankees as they visit San Francisco for this nationally televised season opener on March 25. Check out more sportsbook promos available today.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Yankees vs. Giants

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for new users betting on the Yankees vs. Giants opener. After placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you'll receive 10 profit boost tokens that double your winnings on future bets up to $25 each.

This promotion works perfectly for the Opening Day showdown between Max Fried and Logan Webb. If you bet $20 on Aaron Judge to hit a home run and win, your profit gets doubled with one of these boost tokens. For example, if Judge homers at +300 odds, your $20 wager would normally return $60 in profit, but the boost token doubles that to $120 in profit.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers:

• Wagers must have odds better than -500.

• Profit boost tokens, bonus bets, and reward credits don't qualify.

• Super boosts and round robin wagers are excluded.

• You have 30 days after account creation to place your first qualifying wager.

The boost tokens expire after seven days, so use them quickly on upcoming MLB games. Judge has recorded at least one hit in all nine Opening Day appearances, making player props an attractive option for this promotion.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the Caesars promo code for Opening Day

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus and bet on the Yankees vs. Giants game:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete account verification by providing personal information including your date of birth and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any Yankees vs. Giants market or other eligible sports bet. Receive your 10 profit boost tokens within 24 hours to use on future wagers up to $25 each.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions in the Rewards section of the mobile app. These bonuses often feature enhanced odds on popular markets like player props and same-game parlays. The sportsbook frequently offers deposit bonuses and loyalty rewards that provide additional betting value throughout the baseball season.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.