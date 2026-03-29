Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for College Basketball Quarterfinals

New users can claim an outstanding welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ahead of Sunday's College Basketball Quarterfinals action. The promotion awards 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager using code SICZRDYW. Bettors can target the Tennessee vs. Michigan and UConn vs. Duke matchups with enhanced sportsbook promos available through March 29.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for college basketball betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first real money wager of at least $1. Each boost token can be applied to any wager of $25 or less, effectively doubling your winnings on successful bets. This promotion must be claimed within 30 days of account registration using the required promo code.

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For example, if you place a $20 bet on Michigan to cover the spread against Tennessee and apply a profit boost token, a winning wager at +110 odds would return $42 instead of the standard $22 profit. Similarly, backing UConn on the moneyline against Duke with a boosted $25 wager could significantly increase your potential payout on these high-stakes quarterfinal matchups.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying wagers must have odds of -499 or longer.

• Boost tokens cannot be used on Super Boosts or Round Robin wagers.

• Wagers using bonus funds or reward credits do not qualify.

• Each profit boost has a maximum bet limit of $25.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your College Basketball Quarterfinals betting bonus

Follow these simple steps to secure your profit boost tokens for Sunday's quarterfinal action:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop site. Complete the verification process by providing required personal information including date of birth and residential address. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying real money wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market. Receive 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically credited to your account after bet settlement.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for additional insights into betting features and platform functionality.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing value for existing customers through various promotional offerings and enhanced betting opportunities. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile application. The platform frequently updates these bonus opportunities to coincide with major sporting events and tournament action throughout the college basketball season.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.