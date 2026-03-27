Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for College Basketball Round 3

New users can claim an exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer that delivers 10 100% Profit Boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager. Use promo code SICZRDYW when registering to unlock this promotion for Friday's College Basketball Round 3 matchups. The current sportsbook promos landscape makes this March 27 offer particularly attractive for bettors targeting the tournament's regional semifinals.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for college basketball betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW transforms your first $1 wager into 10 valuable profit boost tokens. Each token doubles your winnings on bets up to $25, creating significant value for college basketball wagering. New accountholders must complete their first qualifying wager within 30 days of registration to earn these boosts.

Consider betting on Duke as a 6.5-point favorite against St. John's with a $20 wager using one boost token. If Duke covers the spread at -110 odds, your normal $18.18 profit becomes $36.36 with the 100% boost applied. Conversely, if St. John's covers the spread, you only lose your original $20 stake while retaining nine unused boost tokens for future wagers.

Several wager types do not qualify for this promotion:

Bets using existing Profit Boost tokens.

Wagers placed with Reward Credits.

Bets using Bonus Bets or other bonus funds.

Super Boosts or Round Robin wagers.

Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for tournament action

Claiming your profit boost tokens requires completing three straightforward steps before Friday's college basketball action begins.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop site. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $1 on any sports market to receive your 10 100% Profit Boost tokens.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions beyond the welcome offer for registered users. Current customers can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance opportunities, and seasonal betting contests through the Rewards section of the mobile application. These rotating promotions often target major sporting events and provide enhanced value for regular bettors.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional calendar with profit boosts specific to college basketball tournament games. Existing users should check the app's promotions tab regularly to maximize their betting value throughout the tournament's remaining rounds.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.