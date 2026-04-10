Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for Friday's MLB, NBA, NHL and Masters Action

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager. This welcome offer is perfect for Friday's packed sports schedule featuring MLB games, NBA playoff positioning battles, NHL postseason races and second-round Masters action at Augusta National. The promotion requires promo code SICZRDYW and rewards new customers with valuable betting boosts for upcoming wagers. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of April 10.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Friday's sports action

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides an excellent opportunity to enhance your betting experience across Friday's diverse sports lineup. After registering with the required promo code and placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens that can be applied to future bets up to $25 each. This means your potential winnings on boosted wagers could double, making every successful prediction more rewarding.

The promotion works seamlessly whether you're betting on MLB teams finding their early-season rhythm, NBA squads fighting for playoff positioning, NHL clubs battling for postseason spots, or golf stars navigating Augusta National's challenging layout. For example, if you place a $20 wager on Scottie Scheffler to make the cut at the Masters using a profit boost token and he succeeds at +150 odds, you'd receive $60 in winnings instead of the standard $30. Similarly, betting $25 on an NBA team to cover the spread at +110 odds would return $52.50 in profit rather than $22.50 if your prediction proves correct.

Several important terms apply to this welcome offer:

• Your first wager must be at least $1 and cannot use bonus funds or previous promotions.

• Qualifying wagers cannot have odds shorter than -500.

• Super Boosts and Round Robin wagers do not qualify.

• Each profit boost token applies to wagers up to $25.

• You have 30 days after account creation to place your qualifying wager.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for Friday's games

Getting started with this valuable welcome offer takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to unlock your 10 profit boost tokens for Friday's exciting sports action.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop website. Complete the verification process by providing required personal information including your date of birth, email address and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market, such as Friday's MLB games, NBA matchups, NHL contests or Masters second-round action. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying wager settles.

For more detailed information about features and betting options, read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond this new customer welcome offer, Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing users through various ongoing promotions and betting enhancements. Regular customers can discover daily odds boosts, special event promotions and exclusive rewards by exploring the Promotions tab within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile application. The operator frequently features enhanced odds on popular betting markets, same-game parlay insurance offers and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.