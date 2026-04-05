Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for Lakers vs. Mavericks

New users can claim an excellent welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW ahead of Sunday's Lakers vs Mavericks matchup. This promotion rewards bettors with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager. The 10 profit boosts can enhance your betting experience on this intriguing contest between the injury-riddled Lakers and lottery-bound Mavericks. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of April 5.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Lakers vs Mavericks betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for new customers looking to bet on Sunday's Lakers vs Mavericks game. After registering with the promo code and placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. Each boost token can be applied to wagers up to $25, effectively doubling your potential profits on future bets.

For example, if you place a $20 bet on the Lakers to cover the spread at +3.5 with odds of +110 using a profit boost token, a winning wager would return $42 instead of the standard $31. If you bet $15 on Cooper Flagg to score over 25.5 points at +120 odds with a boost token, a successful bet would pay out $51 instead of $33. The promotion terms include several important conditions:

Qualifying wagers must have odds better than -500.

Bonus bets, reward credits, and previously earned promotional funds cannot be used for the qualifying wager.

Super boosts and round robin wagers do not qualify.

You must place your qualifying wager within 30 days of account creation.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for Sunday's game

Getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop website. Complete the registration process by providing your personal information, including date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any sports market, including Lakers vs Mavericks betting options. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens to use on future wagers up to $25 each.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various ongoing promotions and enhanced betting opportunities. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. The operator frequently features enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and provides exclusive access to special promotional events throughout the sports calendar.

These ongoing promotions complement the welcome offer and help maintain an engaging betting experience for long-term customers. The rewards program also allows users to earn points through regular betting activity, which can be redeemed for various benefits and exclusive experiences.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.