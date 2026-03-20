Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for March Madness Friday Games

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW for March Madness Round 1 Friday games. The promotion allows bettors to bet $1 and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens worth up to $25 each. Friday's action-packed slate features compelling matchups like Santa Clara vs. Kentucky and Arizona vs. Long Island University, making it perfect for exploring sportsbook promos available as of March 20.

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How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer works for March Madness betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for March Madness betting. New users who register with this code and place their first qualifying wager of at least $1 will receive 10 100% profit boost tokens, regardless of whether their initial bet wins or loses. Each boost token can be applied to future wagers up to $25, effectively doubling any profits earned.

Consider betting on Arizona as 30.5-point favorites against Long Island University. If you place a $20 wager on Arizona to cover the spread at -110 odds using a profit boost token and win, you would receive $18.18 in standard winnings plus an additional $18.18 boost, totaling $36.36 in profit instead of the usual $18.18. If your bet loses, you only lose your original $20 stake.

Key terms and conditions include:

First wager must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

Boost tokens cannot be used on wagers with odds of -500 or shorter.

Super Boosts, Round Robin wagers, and bets using bonus funds do not qualify.

Each profit boost token expires and must be used according to Caesars terms.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the Caesars promo code for Friday's March Madness games

Getting started with this March Madness promotion is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Provide required personal information including date of birth, email address, and residential address to complete registration. Make a minimum $10 initial deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 on any March Madness game, such as Utah State vs. Villanova or Miami Ohio vs. Tennessee. Receive 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying wager settles.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through regular promotions and bonuses for existing users. The sportsbook frequently features daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special March Madness promotions throughout the tournament. These ongoing promotions can be found in the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, where users can also track their Caesars Rewards points and tier status for additional benefits and exclusive offers.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.