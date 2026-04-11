Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

New users can claim a Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer worth 10 100% Profit Boost tokens by betting just $1 on Saturday's heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov. The promotion requires promo code SICZRDYW and provides enhanced winnings for your next 10 wagers. This welcome offer is available through April 11, making it perfect for betting on the London showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Check out additional sportsbook promos for more betting opportunities.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Fury vs. Makhmudov betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for new customers betting on Tyson Fury's return to the ring. After placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens that double your winnings on future bets up to $25 each. This means if you bet $20 on Fury to win by knockout and he delivers, your profit gets doubled automatically.

The promotion works seamlessly with Saturday's heavyweight clash, where Fury faces Arslanbek Makhmudov after a 15-month layoff. Consider this scenario: you place your initial $1 qualifying bet on the fight going over 6.5 rounds, then use a Profit Boost token on a $25 wager backing Fury to win by decision. If both bets hit, your boosted wager doubles the profit portion of your winnings.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Qualifying wagers must have odds better than -500.

• Profit Boost tokens cannot be used on Super Boosts or Round Robin wagers.

• Tokens expire if not used within the specified timeframe.

• Maximum boost applies to $25 wagers per token.

The offer excludes certain bet types like those using Reward Credits or previously earned bonus funds. Your first wager must qualify under these terms, or you forfeit eligibility for the entire promotion. Given Makhmudov's 90% knockout rate versus Fury's ring rust, this boost opportunity adds significant value to your heavyweight betting strategy.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for Saturday's heavyweight fight

Getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer takes just minutes before Fury steps into the ring against Makhmudov. Follow these simple steps to secure your 10 Profit Boost tokens:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop site. Complete account verification by providing your personal information, including date of birth and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any sports market, including Fury vs. Makhmudov betting options. Receive your 10 100% Profit Boost tokens automatically after your first bet settles.

The registration process ensures you can start betting on Saturday's heavyweight action while maximizing your potential returns. Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this initial welcome bonus. The platform regularly features daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions that enhance your betting experience throughout the year. These additional opportunities appear frequently in the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

Current users can access various promotional campaigns including enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special boosts for major sporting events. The sportsbook often runs targeted promotions during high-profile fights like Fury vs. Makhmudov, providing extra value for both new and returning customers. Check the app's promotions tab regularly to discover the latest bonus opportunities and maximize your betting potential.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.