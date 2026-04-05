Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for UConn vs. Michigan Championship Game

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to earn 10 100% profit boost tokens by placing a $1 qualifying wager. This $250 in potential bonus value is perfect for betting on Monday's championship showdown between UConn and Michigan. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Sunday, April 5.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for UConn vs. Michigan betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for new users looking to bet on the championship game. After registering with the promo code and placing your first qualifying wager of at least $1, you'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens that can be applied to wagers up to $25 each.

Each profit boost token doubles your potential winnings on qualifying bets. For example, if you place a $20 wager on UConn to win the championship at +150 odds using a profit boost token, a winning bet would return $80 instead of the standard $50 profit. Similarly, a $25 bet on Michigan's moneyline at -180 odds with a boost token would yield $27.78 in profit rather than the typical $13.89.

Key terms and conditions include:

• You must place your first qualifying wager within 30 days of account creation.

• Boost tokens apply to wagers of $25 or less.

• Wagers using bonus funds, profit boosts, or with odds shorter than -500 don't qualify.

• Super boosts and round robin wagers are excluded.

The promotion rewards you regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses, making it an excellent opportunity to explore different betting markets for the championship game. You can use the boost tokens on various bet types, including point spreads, totals, and player props for the UConn vs. Michigan matchup.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for championship game betting

Getting started with this Caesars Sportsbook offer is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, email address, and residential address to complete registration. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market, including the UConn vs. Michigan championship game. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying wager settles.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and bonuses for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions in the Rewards section of the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing offers often feature enhanced odds on popular games and player props, providing additional value throughout the college basketball season and beyond.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.