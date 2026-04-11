Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for UFC 327

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to earn 10 100% Profit Boost tokens after placing their first $1 wager. This $25 maximum boost offer is perfect for betting on UFC 327's light-heavyweight title fight Saturday, April 11. The promotion joins other competitive sportsbook promos available for the Miami card featuring Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for UFC 327 betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW rewards new customers with 10 100% Profit Boost tokens after placing a qualifying first wager of at least $1. Each boost token doubles your winnings on wagers up to $25, making them valuable for UFC 327 prop bets and round totals.

For example, if you bet $20 on Prochazka to win by knockout at +150 odds using a boost token, a winning wager would return $50 instead of $30 in profit. If Ulberg wins by decision instead, you only lose your original $20 stake. The boost tokens expire 14 days after being awarded and cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

Key terms include:

• Minimum $10 deposit required.

• First wager must be at least $1 with odds better than -500.

• Boost tokens apply to individual wagers of $25 or less.

• Tokens cannot be used on Super Boosts, Round Robin bets, or wagers using bonus funds.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim Caesars promo code for UFC 327

Claiming this welcome offer takes just minutes before UFC 327's main card begins Saturday night.

Register a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager of at least $1 on any UFC 327 market. Receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens regardless of your bet's outcome.

Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and loyalty rewards through the Caesars Rewards program within the mobile app.

The sportsbook frequently features enhanced odds on UFC main events and special prop bets for championship fights. Check the Promotions tab regularly to discover limited-time boosts and bonus bet opportunities for upcoming combat sports events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.