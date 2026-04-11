Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for UFC 327
New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to earn 10 100% Profit Boost tokens after placing their first $1 wager. This $25 maximum boost offer is perfect for betting on UFC 327's light-heavyweight title fight Saturday, April 11. The promotion joins other competitive sportsbook promos available for the Miami card featuring Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg.
How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for UFC 327 betting
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW rewards new customers with 10 100% Profit Boost tokens after placing a qualifying first wager of at least $1. Each boost token doubles your winnings on wagers up to $25, making them valuable for UFC 327 prop bets and round totals.
For example, if you bet $20 on Prochazka to win by knockout at +150 odds using a boost token, a winning wager would return $50 instead of $30 in profit. If Ulberg wins by decision instead, you only lose your original $20 stake. The boost tokens expire 14 days after being awarded and cannot be combined with other promotional offers.
Key terms include:
• Minimum $10 deposit required.
• First wager must be at least $1 with odds better than -500.
• Boost tokens apply to individual wagers of $25 or less.
• Tokens cannot be used on Super Boosts, Round Robin bets, or wagers using bonus funds.
This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim Caesars promo code for UFC 327
Claiming this welcome offer takes just minutes before UFC 327's main card begins Saturday night.
- Register a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first real money wager of at least $1 on any UFC 327 market.
- Receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens regardless of your bet's outcome.
Read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Caesars Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and loyalty rewards through the Caesars Rewards program within the mobile app.
The sportsbook frequently features enhanced odds on UFC main events and special prop bets for championship fights. Check the Promotions tab regularly to discover limited-time boosts and bonus bet opportunities for upcoming combat sports events.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.