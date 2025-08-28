Cincinnati vs. Nebraska BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 1
The highly anticipated Cincinnati vs. Nebraska college football matchup is set for Week 1, and you can join the action with a big boost from BetMGM.
New users can claim sportsbook promos worth up to $1,500 when they sign up with our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500. It’s a kickoff offer to start your college football betting experience.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about BetMGM’s Cincinnati vs. Nebraska offer
Before claiming this BetMGM bonus code, there are a few key terms and conditions you should understand:
- You must be a new BetMGM user and at least 21 years old to claim this offer.
- Deposit at least $10 and use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering.
- Place an initial wager of up to $1,500 to qualify.
- If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.
- If your first bet is less than $50, you’ll get one bonus bet equal to your qualifying wager amount.
- If your first bet is $50 or more, you’ll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your first bet.
- Bonus bets have a 1x wagering requirement, meaning winnings convert to cash after one use.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days if unused.
Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a welcome bonus of Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager.
Cincinnati vs. Nebraska in Week 1 promises to be a must-watch clash. Nebraska is looking to build momentum in Year 3 under Matt Rhule, while Cincinnati aims to show it can be a real threat in the Big 12. With two proud programs eager to set the tone early, fans can expect a fast, physical battle to open the season.
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM offers more exciting sportsbook promos for existing users to utilize during the Cincinnati vs. Nebraska game and beyond.
- 2 Up Early Payout: Win your wager instantly if your team goes up by two goals.
- Baseball Bet Fest: Opt in and make eligible bets for your chance at a share of $25K.
- Odds Boost Token: Get an odds boost for any sport wager today.
How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Getting started with the BetMGM bonus code offer ahead of the Cincinnati vs. Nebraska game is quick and easy. Just follow these steps:
- Register: Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter your personal info, including your name, date of birth, and address. Be sure to use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when signing up.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using popular payment options, such as PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Place your first bet: Wager on Cincinnati vs. Nebraska or any other available sporting event.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet doesn't win, BetMGM will return up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Please note that these bonus credits expire in seven days.
Compare Cincinnati vs. Nebraska betting promos
Finding the best sports betting promos is simple. We’ve rounded up the top offers from legal sportsbooks so you can choose the one that works best for you.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.