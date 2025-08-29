SI

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 1

Brian Giuffra

The spotlight is on the Colorado vs. Georgia Tech showdown in Week 1, and you can get in on the action with a huge offer from BetMGM.

New users can score sportsbook promos worth up to $1,500 when they register with our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500. It’s the perfect way to kick off your college football betting season.

What you need to know about BetMGM’s Colorado vs. Georgia Tech offer  

Before claiming this BetMGM bonus code, review the following key terms and conditions:

  • You must be a new BetMGM user and at least 21 years old to qualify.
  • Deposit at least $10 and enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during signup.
  • Place an initial wager of up to $1,500 to activate the offer.
  • If your first bet loses, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500.
  • Wagers under $50 return a single bonus bet equal to your stake. Wagers of $50 or more return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your initial wager.
  • Bonus bets carry a 1x wagering requirement, and profits convert to cash after one use.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited.

Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a welcome bonus of Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager.  

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech sets the stage for an intriguing non-conference battle in Week 1. The Buffaloes are eager to build on the energy of the Coach Prime era, while the Yellow Jackets bring a balanced attack and physical edge. With both programs aiming to get off to a fast start, this matchup is expected to deliver plenty of drama and high-energy plays from the outset.

Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada. 

More BetMGM offers for all users  

BetMGM offers more exciting sportsbook promos for existing users to utilize during the Colorado vs. Georgia Tech game and beyond. 

  • 2 Up Early Payout: Win your wager instantly if your team goes up by two goals.
  • Baseball Bet Fest: Opt in and make eligible bets for your chance at a share of $25K.
  • Odds Boost Token: Get an odds boost for any sport wager today.

How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM   

Getting started with the BetMGM bonus code offer ahead of the Colorado vs. Georgia Tech game is simple and straightforward. Just follow these steps:

  1. Register: Sign up for a BetMGM Sportsbook account and provide your details, including name, date of birth, and address. Don’t forget to enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration.
  2. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 using convenient payment methods like PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
  3. Place your first bet: Put down a wager on Colorado vs. Georgia Tech or choose from any other sporting event.
  4. Claim your bonus: If your initial bet doesn’t hit, BetMGM will refund you with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Remember, these bonus credits must be used within seven days.

Read our BetMGM review for everything you need to know about the leading sportsbook. 

Compare Colorado vs. Georgia Tech betting promos  

Finding the best sports betting promos is simple. We’ve rounded up the top offers from legal sportsbooks so you can choose the one that works best for you.  

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets 

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

