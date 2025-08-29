Colorado vs. Georgia Tech BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 1
The spotlight is on the Colorado vs. Georgia Tech showdown in Week 1, and you can get in on the action with a huge offer from BetMGM.
New users can score sportsbook promos worth up to $1,500 when they register with our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500. It’s the perfect way to kick off your college football betting season.
What you need to know about BetMGM’s Colorado vs. Georgia Tech offer
Before claiming this BetMGM bonus code, review the following key terms and conditions:
- You must be a new BetMGM user and at least 21 years old to qualify.
- Deposit at least $10 and enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during signup.
- Place an initial wager of up to $1,500 to activate the offer.
- If your first bet loses, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500.
- Wagers under $50 return a single bonus bet equal to your stake. Wagers of $50 or more return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your initial wager.
- Bonus bets carry a 1x wagering requirement, and profits convert to cash after one use.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited.
Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a welcome bonus of Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager.
Colorado vs. Georgia Tech sets the stage for an intriguing non-conference battle in Week 1. The Buffaloes are eager to build on the energy of the Coach Prime era, while the Yellow Jackets bring a balanced attack and physical edge. With both programs aiming to get off to a fast start, this matchup is expected to deliver plenty of drama and high-energy plays from the outset.
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM offers more exciting sportsbook promos for existing users to utilize during the Colorado vs. Georgia Tech game and beyond.
- 2 Up Early Payout: Win your wager instantly if your team goes up by two goals.
- Baseball Bet Fest: Opt in and make eligible bets for your chance at a share of $25K.
- Odds Boost Token: Get an odds boost for any sport wager today.
How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Getting started with the BetMGM bonus code offer ahead of the Colorado vs. Georgia Tech game is simple and straightforward. Just follow these steps:
- Register: Sign up for a BetMGM Sportsbook account and provide your details, including name, date of birth, and address. Don’t forget to enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 using convenient payment methods like PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Place your first bet: Put down a wager on Colorado vs. Georgia Tech or choose from any other sporting event.
- Claim your bonus: If your initial bet doesn’t hit, BetMGM will refund you with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Remember, these bonus credits must be used within seven days.
Read our BetMGM review for everything you need to know about the leading sportsbook.
