DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus Bets Offer for Bills-Vikings Monday Night Football

A new DraftKings promo code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass to new customers who wager $5 on Monday's Bills-Vikings matchup or the NBA slate. Claim the $200 in bonus bets before kickoff on Nov. 9. Check other sportsbook promos too.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Bills-Vikings Monday Night Football

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer, which keeps the sign-up process simple for new customers ahead of Monday's Bills-Vikings game. Instead of entering a DraftKings promo code , new customers simply register through the links on this page. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer activates automatically once a qualifying deposit and wager post to the account.

After signing up, make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, including Buffalo at Minnesota or any game on Monday's eight-game NBA slate. Whether that first wager wins or loses, new customers still qualify for the full DraftKings new-user promo. This setup lets bettors feel comfortable placing a wager on either side of Monday's football or basketball action.

For example, a bettor who wagers $5 on Buffalo to beat Minnesota and wins still receives the same $200 in bonus bets as someone whose wager loses. If the Bills cover the spread, the customer keeps any cash winnings from that initial bet in addition to the bonus bets. If Minnesota wins instead and the original wager loses, the customer still unlocks the two instant $25 bonus bets and the remaining bonus bets delivered over the following weeks.

Here are the key terms for this promo code for DraftKings offer:

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager.

Two $25 bonus bets issue instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Six more $25 bonus bets release in pairs every seven days over 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Stakes from the qualifying wager do not count toward any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

The offer, including three months of NBA League Pass access, ends Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promotion pairs well with Monday's packed schedule, since the NBA slate includes Denver at Houston, Los Angeles at Atlanta, Washington at Detroit and six other matchups alongside Buffalo's visit to Minnesota. The three months of NBA League Pass access adds extra value for bettors who plan to follow games throughout the rest of the season.

Bettors who want more DraftKings promo codes and offers throughout the football and basketball calendar should check the DraftKings promo code hub regularly for updates. New seasonal promotions typically roll out around marquee matchups like Monday Night Football and nationally televised NBA games.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings offer before Monday's NBA and NFL action

Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before Monday's Bills-Vikings kickoff and the NBA slate tips off.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using the links on this page. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Buffalo vs. Minnesota, the NBA slate, or any available market. Collect the first two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Return every seven days for 21 days to claim the remaining six $25 bonus bets through the click-to-claim process. Redeem the included code for three months of NBA League Pass access.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the Sportsbook's features before placing a first bet on Monday's games.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing customers

Existing DraftKings customers also have access to ongoing bonuses tied to NFL and NBA action throughout the season. The Sportsbook regularly rotates odds boosts, parlay specials and other promotions around marquee matchups like Monday's Bills-Vikings game and the busy NBA slate. These offers change often, so it helps to check back frequently rather than relying on a single promotion.

Customers can find the latest DraftKings promo codes and offers by opening the 'Promos' tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Checking this section before placing wagers on games like Denver at Houston or Memphis at Toronto can help existing customers take advantage of additional value beyond the standard new-customer welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.