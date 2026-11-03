DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus Bets Offer for NHL Tuesday Night Hockey

The DraftKings promo code offer hands new customers a shot at $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of NHL Tuesday Night Hockey on Nov. 3. Customers can back any game on the slate, including Edmonton at New Jersey, after placing a $5 wager. Browse more sportsbook promos before the puck drops.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NHL Tuesday Night Hockey

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no promo code for DraftKings at signup. New customers create an account, deposit at least $5, then place a qualifying $5 wager on any market tied to NHL Tuesday Night Hockey, such as Edmonton at New Jersey or Carolina at Nashville.

Whether that opening bet wins or loses, DraftKings activates the bonus. A $5 moneyline wager on the Oilers that wins still unlocks the full reward, and a $5 wager on the Devils that loses also qualifies for the same bonus bets. Customers receive two $25 bonus bets right after the qualifying wager settles, then two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process in the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

New customers only, available in eligible states.

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the DraftKings new-user promo.

Qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Offer includes three months of NBA League Pass.

This DraftKings promo expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for Tuesday's NHL games

Claiming this DraftKings promo code offer takes just a few minutes before the puck drops on Tuesday's NHL slate. Follow the steps below to sign up and get ready to bet on Edmonton at New Jersey or any other game.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any Tuesday NHL market, such as Edmonton at New Jersey. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days. Claim the three-month NBA League Pass trial included with the offer.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features. The review covers everything from mobile navigation to live betting options.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers beyond Tuesday night hockey

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers chasing this welcome offer. Bettors can find fresh DraftKings promo codes and same-game parlay boosts by checking the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These offers change often, so it's worth a look before wagering on any NHL matchup beyond Tuesday night hockey.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.