GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer is live ahead of Thursday night's Colts vs. Texans matchup. New customers who sign up by Nov. 19 can spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass access after placing a wager on this AFC South showdown. Check out more sportsbook promos for additional offers before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Colts vs. Texans

This DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a straightforward path to bonus betting. No code is needed to unlock this DraftKings promo, since the welcome offer activates automatically once a new account places its first wager. Simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Colts vs. Texans game or any other sports market.

Whether that first bet wins or loses, the DraftKings new-user promo rewards you with bonus bets. For example, if you back the Colts moneyline at +525 and Indianapolis pulls off the upset, your wager pays out and you still collect the bonus bets tied to this promo code for DraftKings. If the Texans cover instead and your bet loses, you still receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, followed by two more every seven days for three weeks.

Here are the terms and conditions for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

A minimum $5 deposit activates the welcome offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 placed on any sports betting market, including Colts vs. Texans.

Win or lose, the qualifying wager unlocks the bonus bet rewards.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

A code for three months of NBA League Pass access comes included with this offer.

This DraftKings promo expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Be specific about timing when claiming any of the DraftKings promo codes tied to this welcome offer, since bonus bets carry a short shelf life once issued. Stake amounts from the qualifying wager are not included in any winnings generated through this offer. Treat Thursday's Colts vs. Texans game as the first wager in this process.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Colts vs. Texans odds on DraftKings

Colts @ Texans, kickoff 8:15 PM ET.

Moneyline: Indianapolis +525, Houston -750.

Spread: Houston -12.5.

Total: 43.5.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before Colts vs. Texans

Getting started with this DraftKings promo code offer takes only a few minutes before Thursday's kickoff. Follow the steps below to sign up and place a qualifying wager on the Colts vs. Texans matchup.

Click a DraftKings link on this page to start a new account. Enter the required personal details to finish registration. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Colts vs. Texans game or another available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then watch for two more $25 bonus bets every seven days over the following three weeks. Use the included code to activate three months of NBA League Pass access.

For a closer look at the platform behind this offer, read this DraftKings review before signing up.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers beyond Colts vs. Texans

DraftKings Sportsbook does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer. Existing customers regularly find fresh bonuses, odds boosts and bundled promotions tied to NFL games and other sports throughout the season.

These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and boosts typically appear in the 'Promos' tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Checking that section before and after Thursday night's Colts vs. Texans game is a simple way to spot extra value on top of the current sign-up offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.