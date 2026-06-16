DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Argentina vs. Algeria

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Argentina vs. Algeria this Tuesday, June 16. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing just a $5 wager. Check out all available sportsbook promos to make the most of your first bet.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Argentina vs. Algeria

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — the promotion applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Argentina vs. Algeria. No promo code for DraftKings is needed to trigger the bonus.

Win or lose your opening bet on the match, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. Say you back Argentina to beat Algeria and the Albiceleste deliver — you still collect your eight bonus bets on top of your winnings. If Algeria pulls off the upset and your bet does not cash, the bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Before using this DraftKings new-user promo, keep the following terms in mind:

Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of wager settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings promo codes offer for Argentina vs. Algeria

Claiming this DraftKings promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets before Argentina and Algeria kick off:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and additional identifying information to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible to participate. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available funding methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market, including any Argentina vs. Algeria betting option. Receive your eight $25 bonus bets within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, read our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Argentina vs. Algeria

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to track these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. Whether you are betting on soccer, football, basketball, or any other sport, it is worth checking that section before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.