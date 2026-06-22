DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Argentina vs. Austria

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Argentina vs. Austria Group J action. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing just a $5 wager, making it a great time to explore sportsbook promos before June 22.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Argentina vs. Austria

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Argentina vs. Austria, and the promotion activates automatically.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings rewards you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Argentina cruises to a 2-0 victory as predicted or Austria pulls off a surprise, your bonus bets are on the way regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager required.

Qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo expires on May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place $5 on Argentina to win Group J and they deliver, you still collect your eight bonus bets on top of any winnings. If Austria shocks the South Americans and your bet does not cash, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets. It is a strong DraftKings new-user promo no matter how the match plays out.

Keep in mind that the stake is not returned as part of any bonus winnings, and bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is designed specifically for new customers, so be sure to claim it before placing any other wagers on the platform. There are plenty of DraftKings promo codes and offers to explore once you are signed up, but this welcome bonus is the one to start with.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the promo code for DraftKings before Argentina vs. Austria

Claiming this offer ahead of Argentina vs. Austria is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying wager placed in time for kickoff.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other identifying information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section and make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods. Find the Argentina vs. Austria Group J match or any other available sports market and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. No promo code for DraftKings is needed. The offer applies automatically once your qualifying bet is placed. Receive your eight $25 bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling, then use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers to explore after Argentina vs. Austria

DraftKings does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurance, and other promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The platform updates its promotions frequently, so there is almost always something worth checking before placing your next wager. Whether it is a tournament match, a league game, or a marquee event, DraftKings tends to have a relevant offer ready to go.

Make it a habit to browse the promos section before betting, as the available offers can add meaningful value to your wagers over time.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.