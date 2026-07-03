DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Argentina vs. Cape Verde this July 3. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly through the latest sportsbook promos available right now. No code is required to unlock this welcome offer.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and rewarding for new users. Make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will hand you eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200. No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically once you meet the qualifying conditions.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde is a great target for your qualifying wager. Whether you back Argentina to control the match or take a shot on Cape Verde to pull off a stunning upset, your bonus bets are coming either way. Win or lose your first bet, the $200 in bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 are awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Say you place $5 on Argentina to win and the defending champions come through. You collect your winnings and still receive your $200 in bonus bets. If Cape Verde's defensive structure holds and your bet does not come through, the bonus bets still land in your account. This promo code for DraftKings is built to reward new users regardless of the result on the pitch.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Claiming this offer ahead of Argentina vs. Cape Verde takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying wager placed:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You must not be on any self-exclusion lists for gambling to participate. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, choose from the available deposit methods and add a minimum of $5 to your new account. Place your qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Argentina vs. Cape Verde is a natural fit for your first wager. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users around Argentina vs. Cape Verde

DraftKings Sportsbook does not limit the fun to new users. Existing customers can regularly find bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions waiting in the app. The best place to check is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where fresh offers are updated frequently. With a match like Argentina vs. Cape Verde drawing significant attention, there is a good chance DraftKings promo codes and boosts tied to the tournament will be available for returning bettors as well.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.