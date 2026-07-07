DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Argentina vs. Egypt

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Argentina vs. Egypt this Tuesday, July 7. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly through the latest sportsbook promos available right now. Sign up, place $5, and get $200 in bonus bets regardless of the result.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Argentina vs. Egypt

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Argentina vs. Egypt. The DraftKings new-user promo activates automatically once those requirements are met.

Whether your first bet on this match wins or loses, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200. Say you back Argentina to advance and Lionel Messi and company deliver the result — you still collect those bonus bets on top of any winnings. If Egypt pulls off the upset and your bet does not cash, the bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer required.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings promo codes offer for Argentina vs. Egypt

Claiming the DraftKings promo codes offer ahead of Argentina vs. Egypt is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed:

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create your account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your bet: Wager at least $5 on any available market at odds of -500 or longer. Argentina vs. Egypt offers plenty of options, from the match result to goal scorers and more. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days.

Want more detail before signing up? Check out our full DraftKings review to learn everything about the platform.

More DraftKings offers to watch beyond Argentina vs. Egypt

DraftKings Sportsbook does not stop at the welcome offer. Existing users can find a steady stream of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens by tapping the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings app. These deals refresh regularly and cover a wide range of sports and markets. It is worth checking back often so you never miss a valuable opportunity to boost your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.