DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Argentina vs. Switzerland

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Argentina vs. Switzerland this July 11. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly ahead of this quarterfinal showdown. Check out more sportsbook promos to see what else is available before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Argentina vs. Switzerland

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — everything applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Argentina vs. Switzerland. Whether you back Argentina to advance or Switzerland to pull off the upset, your qualifying bet gets the bonus moving.

Win or lose your first wager, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200. Say you place your $5 bet on Argentina to win and they hold off Switzerland's defensive structure to advance — you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets. If Switzerland grinds Argentina down and eliminates the defending champion on a tight margin, the same $200 in bonus bets still lands in your account.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

The stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Argentina vs. Switzerland

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before Argentina and Switzerland kick off:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create your account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new account. Place your qualifying bet: Wager at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer — Argentina vs. Switzerland is a natural starting point for this quarterfinal. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our DraftKings review before you sign up.

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the week. These can change quickly, especially around major sporting events like this Argentina vs. Switzerland quarterfinal.

The best place to find the latest deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Check it regularly to make sure you are not leaving value on the table. There is almost always something worth using, whether it is a same-game parlay boost or a featured odds enhancement on a marquee match.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.