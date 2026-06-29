DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Brazil vs. Japan

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Brazil vs. Japan in the Round of 32 on June 29. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly through DraftKings, one of the top sportsbook promos available right now.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Brazil vs. Japan

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — it applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Brazil vs. Japan.

Win or lose your first bet on the match, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200. So whether Brazil cruises past Japan or Japan pulls off a stunning upset, you walk away with the same bonus either way.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer required.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose on your first bet.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

For example, if you place $5 on Brazil to win at -150 and they advance past Japan, you collect your winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If Japan pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets. It is a strong offer no matter how the match in Houston plays out.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings new-user promo for Brazil vs. Japan

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before kickoff:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create your account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your wager: Bet at least $5 on any market at odds of -500 or longer, such as a Brazil vs. Japan match result or any other available market. The promo code for DraftKings applies automatically — no code entry needed. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes for existing users around Brazil vs. Japan

DraftKings Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major events like the knockout rounds. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently throughout the tournament. Keep checking back as Brazil and Japan advance — or bow out — to see what new offers become available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.