DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Group B action this June 12. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly with a qualifying $5 wager. Check out all available sportsbook promos to make the most of your first bet.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Canada vs Bosnia

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina. The promotion applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So if you back Canada to win and Jonathan David delivers the goods, you still collect your bonus bets on top of any winnings. If Bosnia pulls off the upset and your bet does not cash, the bonus bets still land in your account.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed to unlock this offer. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code activates automatically when you complete the qualifying steps, making the process as straightforward as possible for new users.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Claiming this offer ahead of Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is a quick process. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed in time for kickoff.

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new account. Place your qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market, including Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Group B, at odds of -500 or longer. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings promo codes and welcome offers are just the beginning. The sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers across a wide range of sports and markets. Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is a great starting point, but there is plenty more to explore.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.