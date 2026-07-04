DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Canada vs. Morocco

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Canada vs. Morocco this July 4. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly through this limited-time welcome offer. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff to make sure you're getting the most value heading into the Round of 16.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Canada vs. Morocco

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — it applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Canada vs. Morocco. No promo code for DraftKings is needed at checkout.

Here is what to expect once your bet settles:

Place a minimum $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any market.

Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.

Your bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

For example, if you place your $5 wager on Canada to win and Alphonso Davies inspires a famous upset, you collect your winnings and still receive the $200 in bonus bets. If Morocco's experience proves too much and Canada falls short, the bonus bets still land in your account. Either way, this DraftKings new-user promo delivers value regardless of the result.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is a strong option for anyone looking to bet on the Round of 16 matchup in Houston. The DraftKings promo codes available to new users are among the most competitive in the market right now, and this one requires no code to unlock.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo for Canada vs. Morocco

Claiming this DraftKings promo is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before kickoff:

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new account. Place your bet: Wager at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer, such as a Canada vs. Morocco match result or any other available market. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and promotions, read our DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Canada vs. Morocco

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurance, and other promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently.

Whether you are following Canada's historic run through the tournament or tracking Morocco's knockout-stage pedigree, there are ongoing offers worth checking before each match. Staying active in the app ensures you never miss a boost or bonus that could add value to your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.