DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Canada vs Qatar Group B

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Canada vs Qatar Group B action this June 18. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a qualifying $5 wager. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up heading into this pivotal Group B clash.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Canada vs Qatar

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and the promotion activates automatically. No promo code for DraftKings is needed at checkout.

Once your qualifying bet settles, DraftKings will deliver eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours. This applies whether your bet wins or loses, making it a straightforward way to get started. For example, if you back Canada to win Group B and the bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets.

On the other hand, if you wager on Qatar to pull off an upset and they deliver, you collect your winnings on top of the bonus bets. Either way, the DraftKings new-user promo puts $200 in bonus bets in your account. Keep in mind that the original stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) delivered within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

Offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Canada vs Qatar

Claiming this DraftKings promo is a quick process. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before Canada and Qatar kick off.

Register your account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible to participate. Deposit funds by selecting from the available deposit methods and adding a minimum of $5 to your new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as the Canada vs Qatar Group B match. Receive your eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers for existing users ahead of Canada vs Qatar

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout major tournaments and events. The Canada vs Qatar Group B match is exactly the kind of high-stakes fixture that tends to attract featured offers.

To find the latest deals, head to the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New bonuses are added frequently, so it is worth checking back before each matchday. Taking advantage of these ongoing offers is a smart way to maximize value throughout the tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.