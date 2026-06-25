DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Czechia vs. Mexico

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Czechia vs. Mexico Group A action. Through June 24, new users can claim Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly at DraftKings Sportsbook. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how this stacks up against the competition.

How the DraftKings promo works for Czechia vs. Mexico

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply deposit a minimum of $5 and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Czechia vs. Mexico. The DraftKings new-user promo activates automatically once those requirements are met.

Win or lose your opening bet on the match, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. Say you back Mexico to win and El Tri delivers the result. You collect your cash winnings and still receive the full $200 in bonus bets. If Czechia pulls off the upset and your bet does not cash, the bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code:

Minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

No promo code for DraftKings is required — the offer applies automatically.

With Mexico needing only a draw to clinch first place in Group A and Czechia fighting for its tournament life, this match sets up as a compelling target for your qualifying wager. DraftKings promo codes do not get much more straightforward than this one, making it an ideal time to sign up and get involved in the action.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings bonus bets for Czechia vs. Mexico

Claiming this offer ahead of Czechia vs. Mexico is a quick process. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying wager placed.

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place a $5 wager: Find the Czechia vs. Mexico market or any other eligible sports betting market, and place a qualifying bet of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer to trigger the offer. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform keeps things interesting well beyond the welcome offer. DraftKings regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurance, and other promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it is worth checking back before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.