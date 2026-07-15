DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for England vs. Argentina

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a massive welcome offer just in time for one of football's greatest rivalries. Through July 15, new users can claim Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly on England vs. Argentina. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up heading into this semi-final showdown.

How the DraftKings promo code works for England vs. Argentina

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and rewarding for anyone looking to get in on the England vs. Argentina semi-final action. Make a minimum $5 deposit, then place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Win or lose your opening bet, DraftKings will credit your account with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Harry Kane finds the net to give England the lead or Lionel Messi conjures something special to put Argentina ahead, your bonus bets are coming either way. Your $200 in bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before you place your first bet on this match:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager at odds of -500 or longer are required.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings new-user promo for England vs. Argentina

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before kickoff in Atlanta:

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your bet: Wager at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. England vs. Argentina is a natural starting point, with plenty of markets available including match result, first goalscorer, and total goals. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing users ahead of the semi-final

The DraftKings promo codes and welcome offers are just the beginning. DraftKings consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers across major sporting events, and a semi-final between England and Argentina is exactly the kind of match that tends to generate compelling promotions. The best place to find them is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated regularly. Keep an eye on that section leading up to kickoff to make sure you don't miss anything worth adding to your betting strategy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.