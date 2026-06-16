DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for England vs. Croatia

A DraftKings promo code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of England vs. Croatia on Wednesday, June 17. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a qualifying $5 wager on any market.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for England vs. Croatia

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and rewarding for new users. Place a minimum $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. No promo code for DraftKings is needed, as the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.

England vs. Croatia is a natural target for your qualifying bet. Whether you back England to win, Croatia to pull off an upset, or wager on a both-teams-to-score market, your $5 bet unlocks the bonus regardless of the outcome. Win or lose, the DraftKings new-user promo delivers the same $200 in bonus bets.

Say you place $5 on England to win and the Three Lions deliver on the predicted 2-1 result. You collect your winnings from that bet and still receive your eight $25 bonus bets. If Croatia pulls off the upset and your bet loses, the bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling. The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for England vs. Croatia

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before kickoff:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other identifying information to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible to participate. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the available payment methods on the platform. Navigate to the England vs. Croatia match or any other available sports market and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. Win or lose your bet, and DraftKings will credit eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes for existing users around England vs. Croatia

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently with new offers. Keep checking back so you never miss a chance to get more value from your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.