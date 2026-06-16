DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for England vs. Croatia
A DraftKings promo code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of England vs. Croatia on Wednesday, June 17. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a qualifying $5 wager on any market.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for England vs. Croatia
The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and rewarding for new users. Place a minimum $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. No promo code for DraftKings is needed, as the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.
England vs. Croatia is a natural target for your qualifying bet. Whether you back England to win, Croatia to pull off an upset, or wager on a both-teams-to-score market, your $5 bet unlocks the bonus regardless of the outcome. Win or lose, the DraftKings new-user promo delivers the same $200 in bonus bets.
Say you place $5 on England to win and the Three Lions deliver on the predicted 2-1 result. You collect your winnings from that bet and still receive your eight $25 bonus bets. If Croatia pulls off the upset and your bet loses, the bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling. The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 required.
- Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.
- Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.
- Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- The stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.
- This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings promo for England vs. Croatia
Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before kickoff:
- Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other identifying information to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible to participate.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the available payment methods on the platform.
- Navigate to the England vs. Croatia match or any other available sports market and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.
- Win or lose your bet, and DraftKings will credit eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.
For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review.
More DraftKings promo codes for existing users around England vs. Croatia
DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently with new offers. Keep checking back so you never miss a chance to get more value from your bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.