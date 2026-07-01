DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for England vs. DR Congo

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on England vs. DR Congo this July 1. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly ahead of this Round of 32 clash. Check out all available sportsbook promos to make the most of your first wager.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for England vs. DR Congo

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — it applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including England vs. DR Congo. Whether your bet wins or loses, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200.

Say you back England to win at standard match odds and they cruise past DR Congo with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham doing the damage. Your bonus bets still arrive regardless of the outcome. The same applies if DR Congo pulls off the upset and England exits in the Round of 32 — your $200 in bonus bets is on its way either way.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager at odds of -500 or longer are required.

Eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 are awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This is a strong DraftKings Sportsbook promo code opportunity with a knockout match on the line. England enters as the favourite, but DR Congo's resilience and direct attacking play make this exactly the kind of match where anything can happen. Use your qualifying bet on the match winner, a player to score, or any other market that catches your eye.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this promo code for DraftKings before England vs. DR Congo

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before kickoff:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You must not be on any self-exclusion lists for gambling to participate. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your wager: Bet at least $5 on any market at odds of -500 or longer — England vs. DR Congo is a great place to start. Your eight $25 bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose.

Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full DraftKings review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions.

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions for existing customers throughout major tournaments like this one. With England potentially advancing deep into the competition, there will be plenty of opportunities to take advantage of new offers.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it is worth browsing before each matchday to see what is on offer for the next round of fixtures.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.