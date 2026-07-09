DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for France vs. Morocco

No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of France vs. Morocco on Thursday, July 9. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly by placing a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for France vs. Morocco

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and generous. Make a minimum $5 deposit, then place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including France vs. Morocco. No promo code for DraftKings is required — the offer applies automatically once you meet those conditions.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200. Say you back France to win and Kylian Mbappe delivers — you collect your winnings and still receive the bonus bets. If Morocco pulls off the upset and your bet does not cash, the bonus bets still arrive. Either way, you walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use across the platform.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for France vs. Morocco

Claiming this DraftKings promo ahead of France vs. Morocco takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create your account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new account. Place your bet: Wager at least $5 on any market at odds of -500 or longer. France vs. Morocco is a great place to start, whether you fancy Mbappe to open the scoring or Morocco to keep a clean sheet. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets worth $200 in total will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers to explore after France vs. Morocco

The value at DraftKings does not stop once you have claimed your welcome offer. Existing users regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. These deals refresh frequently and cover a wide range of sports and markets.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers appear regularly, so it is worth checking back often to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.