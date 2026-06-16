DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for France vs. Senegal

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on France vs. Senegal Group I action. New users can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a qualifying $5 wager. Check out more sportsbook promos before Tuesday, June 16, to make the most of this welcome offer.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for France vs. Senegal

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and the promotion activates automatically. No promo code for DraftKings is needed at checkout.

Once your qualifying bet settles, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours. This applies whether your bet wins or loses. For example, if you back France to win against Senegal and the result goes your way, you collect your winnings plus the bonus bets. If Senegal pulls off the upset and your wager does not cash, the $200 in bonus bets still arrives.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets issued within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for France vs. Senegal

Claiming this DraftKings promo is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get your bonus bets locked in before France and Senegal kick off in Group I.

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity to complete the account creation process. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any available payment method on the platform. Navigate to the France vs. Senegal Group I market or any other available sports betting market of your choice. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer to trigger the offer automatically. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers for existing users ahead of France vs. Senegal

The value at DraftKings does not stop once you have claimed the welcome offer. Existing users regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and other rotating promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the calendar year. DraftKings keeps its current customers engaged with fresh incentives on a consistent basis.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is by checking the Promos section directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth browsing before placing any wager to see if a relevant boost or bonus applies to your bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.