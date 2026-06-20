DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Germany vs. Ivory Coast

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Germany vs. Ivory Coast this June 20. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a $5 wager. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Germany vs. Ivory Coast

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including Germany vs. Ivory Coast. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code activates automatically once you meet those requirements.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. Say you back Germany to win and the Germans deliver their predicted 2-1 result over Ivory Coast. Your bonus bets still arrive regardless of the outcome. The same applies if Ivory Coast pulls off the upset and your wager does not cash.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This promo code for DraftKings expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings promo codes offer for Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get your bonus bets in time for Germany vs. Ivory Coast.

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity to complete the account setup process. Deposit at least $5 using any of the available funding methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as the Germany vs. Ivory Coast match. Receive your eight $25 bonus bets, totaling $200, within 72 hours of your first bet settling, win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the week. These deals span a wide range of sports and betting markets, so there is almost always something relevant to your interests.

The easiest way to stay on top of these offers is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, and some are time-sensitive, so it pays to check in regularly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.