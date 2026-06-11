DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5

The Stanley Cup Final is delivering must-watch hockey, and Thursday, June 11 is the perfect time to jump in. No DraftKings promo code is needed to unlock $200 in bonus bets with a $5 wager. Check out all available sportsbook promos before placing your first bet on Game 5.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Game 5

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, then place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5. The promotion applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Jordan Staal finds the back of the net again for Carolina or Vegas bounces back to take the series lead, you still collect your bonus. Your eight bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required.

The qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This is one of the stronger promo codes for DraftKings available right now, especially with a pivotal Game 5 on the schedule. With the series tied 2-2 and both teams trading leads all series long, there is no shortage of betting angles to explore heading into Raleigh.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5

Claiming this offer ahead of Game 5 is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets in time for puck drop:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market, such as Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed at any point during this process. The offer applies automatically when you complete the steps above. For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users ahead of Game 5

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the Stanley Cup Final. You can find the latest deals by heading to the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to check back often during a high-profile series like this one.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.