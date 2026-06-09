DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Tuesday, June 9. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a qualifying $5 wager on Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4 or any other sports market.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Game 4

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward: deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. No promo code is required — the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether you back the Carolina Hurricanes to even the series in Game 4 or side with the Vegas Golden Knights to go up 3-1, you'll receive your bonus bets either way. Your bonus will arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This promo code for DraftKings expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place $5 on the Golden Knights to win Game 4 and they close out the Hurricanes at T-Mobile Arena, you collect your winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If the Hurricanes pull off the upset and keep the series alive, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use across the platform. It's a strong way to get started with DraftKings promo codes ahead of a pivotal Stanley Cup Final game.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4

Claiming this DraftKings promo is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your $200 in bonus bets before puck drop in Game 4:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other identifying information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users

DraftKings doesn't stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to track these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. Make it a habit to check there before placing your next wager so you never miss out on added value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.