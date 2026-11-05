DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore Thursday Night Football

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass access ahead of Thursday night's Jacksonville at Baltimore matchup. As of Nov. 5, bettors can browse additional sportsbook promos while locking in this welcome offer before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Thursday's Jaguars-Ravens game

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including Jacksonville vs. Baltimore. This DraftKings promo rewards both wins and losses on that first bet with bonus bets.

If a new customer's opening wager on the Jaguars vs. Ravens game wins, DraftKings still issues the promotional bonus bets in addition to any cash winnings from the bet itself. If that same wager loses, the customer still receives the full bonus bet allotment, since the qualifying wager's outcome does not affect eligibility. Either way, bettors walk away with bonus bets to use on future games after wagering on Thursday Night Football.

Here is how the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer breaks down for new customers interested in wagering on Jacksonville vs. Baltimore. Each term below outlines exactly what to expect from deposit to bonus bet payout.

Available to new customers in select states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit.

Requires a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market, such as Jacksonville vs. Baltimore.

Pays two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Issues two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Includes access to three months of NBA League Pass.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Bettors searching for the best promo code for DraftKings will find this among the most straightforward DraftKings promo codes available this week. No special entry is needed since the welcome offer activates automatically after the qualifying wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings promo ahead of Jaguars vs. Ravens

Follow these steps to claim the offer before Jacksonville and Baltimore kick off Thursday night. The process takes just a few minutes from sign up to placing a first wager.

Click a link on this page to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Jacksonville vs. Baltimore game or any other available market. Collect the first two $25 bonus bets instantly once the wager settles. Claim the remaining bonus bets through the click-to-claim process over the following three weeks.

For a closer look at the platform's features, check out this DraftKings review before placing a first wager. The review covers the app's layout, betting markets, and overall customer experience.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers beyond Thursday Night Football

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay specials for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These offers typically appear in the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app and can change weekly based on the schedule. Checking back after the Jacksonville vs. Baltimore game can help bettors find fresh opportunities for future matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.