DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Jordan vs. Argentina

A no-code DraftKings promo code lets new users grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly ahead of Jordan vs. Argentina on June 27. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up before kickoff.

How the DraftKings offer works for Jordan vs. Argentina

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward, and no code is required to unlock it. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Jordan vs. Argentina. Whether your bet wins or loses, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.

Say you place your $5 wager on Argentina to win the match. If Argentina rolls past Jordan as expected, you collect your winnings from that bet and still receive your bonus bets. If the result surprises you and Jordan pulls off a stunning upset, your bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this promo code for DraftKings before Jordan vs. Argentina

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before kickoff in Arlington:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: After verifying your account, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place a $5 wager: Find the Jordan vs. Argentina match or any other available sports market and place a qualifying bet of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full DraftKings review for a deeper look at the platform.

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers across a wide range of sports and markets. These deals rotate frequently, so there is almost always something new to take advantage of.

The easiest way to stay current on what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. DraftKings promo codes and offers are updated regularly, making it worth a quick look before placing your next bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.