DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for March Madness Round 1

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager on March Madness Round 1 action. Thursday's tournament opener features exciting matchups from TCU vs. Ohio State through Idaho vs. Houston. This March 18 welcome offer also includes sportsbook promos like a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament futures betting.

How the DraftKings promo code works for March Madness betting

No DraftKings promo code is required to secure this welcome bonus worth $200 in bonus bets. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5 and place a qualifying $5 bet on any March Madness Round 1 game to activate the promotion. DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets instantly after your initial wager settles.

The key terms and conditions include:

Must select the promotional token before placing your minimum $5 bet.

Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.

Bonus bet stakes are not included in any potential winnings.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against Siena and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If your Duke bet loses, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to use on other March Madness games. The 100% profit boost token applies specifically to NCAA Tournament championship futures bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings new-user promo for March Madness Round 1

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before Thursday's tournament action begins:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with your personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Select the promotional token, then place a $5 bet on any March Madness Round 1 matchup. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for tournament futures. Use bonus bets within seven days on additional March Madness games or other sports markets.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome bonus, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with profit boosts, odds enhancements and special promotions throughout March Madness. Current users can find daily betting bonuses by checking the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing offers often include same-game parlay insurance, enhanced payouts for specific bet types and tournament-specific promotions that complement the initial new-user bonus.

DraftKings is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.