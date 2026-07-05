DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Mexico vs. England

A DraftKings promo code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Sunday, July 5. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly and put it to work on Mexico vs. England, a Round of 16 clash that could be one of the most electric matches of the tournament.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Mexico vs. England

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Mexico vs. England, and the promotion activates automatically.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So if you back Mexico to keep their clean sheet run alive and they deliver, you walk away with your winnings plus the bonus. If England's Harry Kane spoils the party and your bet loses, those eight bonus bets still land in your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer are required.

Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Mexico vs. England is a compelling target for your qualifying wager. Javier Aguirre's side has posted four consecutive clean sheets and won every match so far, while England needed two late Kane goals to survive DR Congo. The Azteca atmosphere adds another layer of intrigue to an already fascinating matchup. This DraftKings new-user promo gives you a chance to get in on the action with meaningful upside regardless of the result.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Mexico vs. England

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before kickoff:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new account. Place your qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market, including Mexico vs. England, at odds of -500 or longer. No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

The value at DraftKings does not stop after you claim the welcome offer. Existing users regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and other bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year. DraftKings promo codes and rotating offers keep things fresh for loyal customers well beyond the first bet.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it is worth browsing before every big match, including the knockout rounds of this tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.