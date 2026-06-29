DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Netherlands vs. Morocco Round of 32

A DraftKings promo code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of Netherlands vs. Morocco. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly through this DraftKings new-user promo, valid through June 29.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Netherlands vs. Morocco

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply deposit a minimum of $5 and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Netherlands vs. Morocco, and the promo activates automatically.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So if you back the Netherlands to advance and they fall short, you still walk away with bonus bets to use elsewhere. If your wager on Morocco wins, you collect your winnings and still receive the bonus.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer are required.

Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer gives new users a strong entry point into one of the most compelling knockout-round matchups of the tournament. The Netherlands and Morocco are both unbeaten heading into this clash, making it an ideal market to place that first qualifying wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this promo code for DraftKings before Netherlands vs. Morocco

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before kickoff:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place a qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any market at odds of -500 or longer. Netherlands vs. Morocco is a great place to start, with plenty of available markets including match result, total goals, and player props. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days of issuance.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full DraftKings review for a complete breakdown of the platform.

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The platform consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers across a wide range of sports and markets. These deals refresh regularly and can add real value to your betting throughout the tournament.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers appear frequently, so it is worth checking back before each round of matches to see what is on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.