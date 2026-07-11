DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Norway vs. England

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Norway vs. England this Saturday, July 11. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly through DraftKings Sportsbook right now. Check out all available sportsbook promos to see how this stacks up against the competition.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Norway vs. England

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — the promotion applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. Norway vs. England is a perfect target for that first bet.

Win or lose your opening wager on the quarterfinal, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. Say you back Harry Kane and England to advance and the Three Lions come through — you still collect your eight bonus bets on top of any winnings. If Norway pulls off another upset behind Erling Haaland and your bet does not cash, the bonus bets arrive all the same.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager at odds of -500 or longer are required.

No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose on your first bet.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings new-user promo for Norway vs. England

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before kickoff:

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create your account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new account. Place your bet: Wager at least $5 on any market at odds of -500 or longer — Norway vs. England is an ideal choice — and the promo code for DraftKings will activate automatically. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions for existing customers throughout the week. These deals span a wide range of sports and betting markets, so there is almost always something worth grabbing.

The easiest way to stay on top of these DraftKings promo codes is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, and some are tied to specific events like this quarterfinal matchup. Make it a habit to browse before placing your next bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.