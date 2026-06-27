DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Norway vs. France

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a tremendous welcome offer ahead of Norway vs. France on Friday, June 27. New users can grab a Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly offer in time for this Group I decider. Check out all available sportsbook promos before placing your first wager. This offer is valid through June 26.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Norway vs. France

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all — the offer applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Norway vs. France. No promo code for DraftKings is needed at checkout.

Whether your first bet on the Norway vs. France match wins or loses, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. For example, if you back Erling Haaland to score and the bet wins, you still collect all eight bonus bets on top of your cash winnings. If Kylian Mbappe and France shut Norway out and your bet loses, those bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer required.

Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 are awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Available to new DraftKings customers only.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Norway vs. France

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before Norway and France kick off:

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer — Norway vs. France is a natural starting point — and your bonus bets will be on the way regardless of the outcome.

Want more details before signing up? Read our full DraftKings review to learn everything the platform has to offer.

More DraftKings offers to explore after Norway vs. France

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code welcome offer is just the beginning. DraftKings consistently rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens for existing users across a wide range of sports. The best place to find them is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new deals are added regularly throughout the week. Keep checking back so you never miss a valuable boost heading into the knockout rounds and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.