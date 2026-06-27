DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Panama vs. England
The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Panama vs. England this June 27. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly just by placing a qualifying $5 wager. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up heading into this Group L showdown.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Panama vs. England
The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — the bonus applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Panama vs. England. Whether you back England to win, Panama to keep it tight, or any other available market, your qualifying bet gets the process started.
Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So if you place $5 on England to win Group L and Tuchel's side cruises to a comfortable victory, you still collect those bonus bets on top of any cash winnings. If Panama's defensive structure frustrates England and your bet does not come through, the bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.
Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:
- Minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.
- Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 are issued win or lose.
- Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.
- No promo code for DraftKings is required — the offer applies automatically.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Panama vs. England
Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed on Panama vs. England.
- Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You must not be on any self-exclusion lists for gambling to participate.
- Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new DraftKings Sportsbook account.
- Place a $5 wager: Find the Panama vs. England market, select your preferred bet at odds of -500 or longer, and place a minimum $5 wager to trigger the offer.
- Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days.
For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and markets, check out our complete DraftKings review.
More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users
DraftKings does not stop rewarding customers after the welcome offer. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurance, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to track these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. Whether it is a World Cup group stage match or a marquee weekend slate, DraftKings keeps its promotions calendar active for loyal customers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.