DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Portugal vs. Croatia

A DraftKings promo code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of Thursday, July 2. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly just by placing a qualifying wager on Portugal vs. Croatia in the Round of 32.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Portugal vs. Croatia

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Portugal vs. Croatia, and the promotion activates automatically.

Whether your first bet on the match wins or loses, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200. Say you back Portugal to win and Cristiano Ronaldo and company deliver — or Croatia's midfield grinds out a result and your bet does not come through. Either way, the bonus bets are on their way.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer are required.

No DraftKings promo code is needed — the offer applies automatically upon meeting the requirements.

Win or lose your first bet, you receive eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

This DraftKings new-user promo gives you a strong starting point heading into the knockout rounds. Portugal vs. Croatia is one of the most compelling Round of 32 matchups on the schedule, making it an ideal target for your qualifying wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Portugal vs. Croatia

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before kickoff:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place a $5 wager: Find Portugal vs. Croatia in the DraftKings betting menu and place a qualifying bet of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available market. Collect your bonus bets: Regardless of the outcome of your wager, eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement. Use them within seven days of issuance.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the tournament and beyond. These deals can shift from week to week, so it pays to stay current.

The best place to find the latest DraftKings promo codes and offers is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Check it regularly to make sure you are not leaving value on the table as the knockout rounds heat up.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.