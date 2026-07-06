DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Portugal vs. Spain

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a tremendous welcome offer just in time for Portugal vs. Spain. Through July 6, new users can claim Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly to use on this blockbuster Round of 16 clash. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up against the competition.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Portugal vs. Spain

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all — the offer applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Portugal vs. Spain. No promo code for DraftKings is needed at checkout.

Once your qualifying bet settles, DraftKings will deliver eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours — regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. So if you back Spain to win and Lamine Yamal delivers the decisive goal, you still collect the bonus. And if Portugal pulls off the upset on a Bruno Fernandes stunner, the $200 in bonus bets is still on its way.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer required.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

Offer is available to new DraftKings customers only.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is one of the strongest DraftKings promo codes available for new users heading into a high-stakes international soccer showdown. With Spain and Portugal both capable of going deep in this tournament, the bonus bets you earn can carry real value well beyond this single match.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings offer for Portugal vs. Spain

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your $200 in bonus bets before Portugal and Spain kick off their Round of 16 battle:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: After verifying your account, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your qualifying bet: Wager at least $5 on any sports market — including Portugal vs. Spain — at odds of -500 or longer. No DraftKings promo code is required; the offer applies automatically. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will arrive in your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promos to explore after Portugal vs. Spain

The DraftKings promo offers do not stop once you have claimed the welcome bonus. DraftKings regularly rolls out new promotions for existing users, including odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurance, and event-specific bonuses tied to major sporting events. These deals rotate frequently and are worth checking before every big match.

To find the latest offers, head to the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added regularly, so it pays to browse before placing your next wager on soccer, football, basketball, or any other sport.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.