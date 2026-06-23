DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a compelling offer for new users ahead of Portugal vs. Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23. Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly when you sign up and place your first qualifying wager. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up against the competition.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply deposit a minimum of $5 and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, and the DraftKings new-user promo activates automatically.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Portugal cruises to a 3-0 victory as predicted or Uzbekistan pulls off a stunning upset, your bonus bets are on the way either way. Your bonus will arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this promo code for DraftKings:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

If you back Portugal to win and they deliver the dominant performance expected against Uzbekistan, your bonus bets will still land in your account regardless of the outcome. That makes this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code one of the more straightforward welcome offers available right now. Take advantage of the Group K clash to get your qualifying bet in.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings promo codes for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Claiming this DraftKings promo is quick and easy. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before Portugal and Uzbekistan kick off.

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place a qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market, including Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, at odds of -500 or longer to trigger the offer. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome deal, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings offers to explore beyond Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

DraftKings promo codes and welcome offers are just the beginning. Existing users can find a steady stream of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These deals are updated regularly and span a wide range of sports and markets.

Whether you are interested in soccer betting, futures markets, or same-game parlays, there is typically something worth checking out in the promotions section. Logging in and browsing the app before each major event is a smart habit for any DraftKings user looking to maximize value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.