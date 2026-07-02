DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Spain vs. Austria

A DraftKings promo code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of Spain vs. Austria on Thursday, July 2. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly to use on this Round of 32 clash and more.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Spain vs. Austria

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and rewarding for anyone looking to bet on Spain vs. Austria. Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings takes care of the rest. No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Whether your first bet on Spain or Austria wins or loses, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200. Say you back Spain to win and they control the match as expected, advancing past Austria — you still receive the bonus bets regardless of the outcome. If Austria pulls off the upset and your bet does not cash, the same $200 in bonus bets will still land in your account.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for Spain vs. Austria

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer ahead of Spain vs. Austria is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Confirm your identity to complete registration. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Spain vs. Austria is a great place to start, with markets including the match winner, total goals, and first goalscorer all available. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers for existing users on Spain vs. Austria

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions tied to major events like this World Cup knockout match. The best place to find them is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently throughout the tournament. Keep checking back so you never miss a boost that could add value to your Spain vs. Austria bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.