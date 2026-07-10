DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Spain vs. Belgium

A DraftKings promo code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of Spain vs. Belgium on Friday, July 10. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly with a minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Spain vs. Belgium

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and rewarding for new users looking to bet on Spain vs. Belgium. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will hand you eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.

Say you place your $5 qualifying wager on Spain to win the match outright. If Spain holds Belgium scoreless and advances, great — you collect your winnings on top of the bonus bets. If Belgium pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets. Either way, the DraftKings new-user promo delivers.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

A minimum deposit of $5 and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer are required.

Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 are awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for Spain vs. Belgium

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets in time for Spain vs. Belgium:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place a qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Spain vs. Belgium is a great place to start, with plenty of markets available including match winner, both teams to score, and player props. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full DraftKings review for a deeper look at the platform's features, markets, and overall experience.

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Spain vs. Belgium

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurance, and other promotions by navigating to the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The selection changes frequently, so it is worth checking back often to see what is available for upcoming matches and events.

Whether you are betting on soccer, football, basketball, or any other sport, DraftKings consistently provides its users with ways to get more value from their wagers. Keep an eye on the app throughout the tournament to make the most of what is on offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.