DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Spain vs France

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly offer for new users, and there is no better time to sign up than July 15 ahead of Tuesday's blockbuster semifinal. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up against the competition.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Spain vs France

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — the promotion applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Tuesday's Spain vs France semifinal.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Kylian Mbappe fires France into the final or Lamine Yamal inspires Spain to an upset, you still walk away with bonus bets in hand. Your bonus will arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

No promo code for DraftKings is required — the offer applies automatically.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Spain vs France

Claiming this offer ahead of Spain vs France is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying wager placed before kickoff.

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place a qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer — including the Spain vs France semifinal — and your $200 in bonus bets will be on the way regardless of the outcome.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full DraftKings review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing promotions.

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes and bonus offers are not just for newcomers. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The selection of available offers tends to grow around marquee events, so a semifinal like Spain vs France is a great time to check what is available. Keep an eye on the app throughout the tournament to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.